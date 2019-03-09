Contact Us
Vineyard Vines, Target Team Up For Summer Line

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Target and Vineyard Vines are teaming up for a summer collection.
Target and Vineyard Vines are teaming up for a summer collection. Photo Credit: Target/VineyardVines

Just when you are sick of the cold and ready for something bright and happy to toss on, Target and Vineyard Vines are teaming up to offer a limited-edition collection.

The collection of more than 300 items will include home and outdoor goods, apparel, accessories, swim, and pets, yep, pets. The best part? Prices start at just $2 with most items under $35.

Vineyard Vines, based in Stamford, was founded in 1998 when brothers Shep and Ian Murray left their desk jobs to start selling neckties. The company — known for its smiling pink whale logo — has grown into an American lifestyle apparel brand.

The brand is inspired by Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, where the brothers spent their summers boating, fishing and chasing what they refer to as “the good life.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism, and innovation,” Shep Murray, CEO, and co-founder of Vineyard vines, said in a statement. “We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good,’ in a new and fun way.”

The company has five Connecticut locations including three in Fairfield County: Greenwich, New Canaan and Westport.

Vineyard vines will be available beginning Saturday, May 18 through July 13, or while supplies last.

