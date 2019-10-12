Video: 'Monster' Fish Caught On Camera Bursting Out Of Hudson River

Did Nessie take a vacation to the Hudson Valley?

Garry Gleason was kayaking in the Hudson River with a friend when an enormous fish leaped into the air much to his surprise. According to the kayaker, the fish was approximately eight-feet long.

In disbelief at what he had seen, Gleason conferred with a fellow kayaker, who was looking in a different direction. At that point, Gleason remembered that he had a Go-Pro camera on him, and he confirmed the massive fish in the water in a video that has since gone viral on Facebook.

The fish was caught on camera just north of the Bear Mountain Bridge.

Gleason said that fishermen have claimed that the fish was a sturgeon, approximately six to eight feet in length.

“A friend and I were kayaking out of Ft. Montgomery when I saw it. I turned to say, 'did you see that!?' My question was in vain as he was facing another direction,” Gleason posted on Facebook. "I chuckled, knowing this would be just a fish story. Then, (I) realized and caught myself saying out loud, 'maybe YOU saw it!,' to my GoPro.

“As you can see, it did.”

