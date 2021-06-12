These Hudson Valley Counties Rank Among State's Fastest Growing, New Report Says

The Hudson Valley is among the fastest-growing regions in New York while the nation’s population is growing at the slowest rate in a century, according to a new report.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the 30 fastest growing counties in New York between 2010 and 2019, which included four from the Hudson Valley.

“A county typically sees population growth as a ‘bedroom community’ (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city,” the report states.

“These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds.”

Westchester County came in fifth on the list, with an increased population of 29,484 between 2010 and 2019, 184th among counties nationwide. The 3.1 percent population change is the sixth most among counties in New York and 1,031th in the US.

In 2019, the population in Westchester was at 968,890, the seventh most in New York and the 49th largest in the country.

Rockland County was seventh, with an increased population of 18,961 between 2010 and 2019, 275th among counties nationwide. The 6.2 percent population change is the highest among counties in New York and 675th in the US.

In 2019, the population in Rockland was at 324,422, the 13th-most in New York, and the 212th largest in the country.

Orange County was 10th, with an increased population of 9,884 between 2010 and 2019, 397th among counties nationwide. The 2.7 percent population change is the ninth most among counties in New York and 1,014 in the US.

In 2019, the population in Orange County was at 380,085, the 12th-most in New York, and the 182nd largest in the country.

Putnam County was 23rd, with a population that dropped 758 between 2010 and 2019, 2,539th among counties nationwide. The -0.8 percent population change is 20th among counties in New York and 1,730 in the US.

In 2019, the population in Putnam was at 98,787, the 29th-most in New York, and the 601st largest in the country.

The top four on the list - which can be found here - were Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

