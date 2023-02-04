Ready To Mingle? NY 2nd Best State To Be Single In, Report Says

For New York residents feeling lonely as Valentine's Day approaches, the results of one new report may bring comforting news.

New York has been named the second-best state in the nation to be single in, according to a new report released by Wallethub on Monday, Jan. 30.

The report compares all 50 states across three key dimensions: dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun.

According to the report, New York ranks:

First in the nation for dating opportunities;

Worst in the nation for dating economics;

Second in the nation for romance and fun.

Despite ranking dead last when it comes to dating economics metrics such as the cost of activities and affordability, New York still managed to nearly top the list, with only California ranked above it.

New York also ranks fourth in the nation for the highest share of single adults.

According to one expert, the best places to be single are ones that provide plenty of thriving social scenes and dating opportunities, and also provide chances for single people to thrive on their own.

"It is important to look for a place where you will thrive as an individual so you can be your best self. Being your best self makes you happy and also attracts high-quality partners," said Laura K. Guerrero, a professor of Human Communication at Arizona State University.

Click here to read the full Wallethub report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.