Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Store In Area

Kathy Reakes
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold.
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

A popular Hudson Valley store known for winning lottery tickets strikes again as another winning third-place Powerball ticket was purchased there.

The ticket, worth $50,000 was for the Saturday, Feb. 25, Powerball drawing was sold in Orange County at the Smoke 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials. 

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

Another third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Manhattan.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 11-24-58-66-67 and the Powerball was 26. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

