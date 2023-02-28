Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Store In Area

A popular Hudson Valley store known for winning lottery tickets strikes again as another winning third-place Powerball ticket was purchased there.

The ticket, worth $50,000 was for the Saturday, Feb. 25, Powerball drawing was sold in Orange County at the Smoke 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

Another third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Manhattan.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 11-24-58-66-67 and the Powerball was 26.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

