Powerball Jackpot Hits $550 Million

It's time to head for the nearest lotto retailer and grab a few tickets for the Powerball jackpot drawing and a chance at $550 million on Wednesday, March 20.

The jump in size comes after no one matched numbers worth $495 million on Saturday, March 16. The winning numbers included 30, 34, 39, 53, 67 and a Powerball of 11.

No one has hit the jackpot since December 2018, when a Brooklyn truck driver took home $298.3 million. His win was the third New Yorker in a row to take home the Powerball jackpot in 2018.

Last week, the mystery winner of last October's $1.5 billion Mega Millions winners came forward, making them the winner of the second largest drawing in history. They chose to remain anonymous.

Wednesday's drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.