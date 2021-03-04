Popular Flea, Tick Collar Has Been Connected To Nearly 1,700 Pet Deaths

A popular flea and tick collar for dogs and cats has been linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths, according to a new report.

The collar is manufactured by Bayer and sold by Elanco. The brand linked to the deaths, as well as 75,000 injuries, is Seresto, according to an investigation by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting.

Data for the report was pulled from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency via public records requests by the Center for Biological Diversity.

Seresto flea and tick collars have been on the market since 2012. From then until June 2020, the agency has received reports of at least 1,698 pet deaths and more than 75,000 incidents including 1,000 times when people were injured, the report stated.

Pressed by Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, in a statement, the EPA said that the two pesticides used in Seresto are legal and that some pets are more sensitive to pesticides than others. The EPA is in charge of regulating nearly all products that contain pesticides.

To read the full report and take in a quick history of the EPA’s position on protecting pets, visit the study at investigatemidwest.org.

