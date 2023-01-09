New Rockland Thai Restaurant Making A Splash With Bright, Fresh Flavors

A new Thai restaurant in the Hudson Valley is making a splash with foodies and lovers of cuisine with fresh, bright flavors.

Bangkok Station, located in Rockland County in the old Thai House location in Nyack on Park Street, sits in a building that bears a strong resemblance to a railroad car.

Mike Metzger, partner Leo Lasopi and Chef Nida Sarawong, Metzger's wife, bought the business from the previous owners of Thai House.

"We were drawn to the place -- a great location with ties to the history of the village," said Metzger. "We couldn't wait to get started. We hit the ground running with a full menu, even while renovations were still underway,"

Metzger, a native of Queens, describes himself as "the American guy" in the new venture. Both Lasopi and Chef Nida grew up in Thailand.

Nida's kitchen features authentic recipes she brought from Thailand and collected in travels around the US and abroad. Her hallmark is balance -- creating the right combinations of spices and flavors that give each ingredient its own 'voice' in the dish.

"Chef Nida is a classic foodie," said Metzger. "We've toured the great eateries in the New York City area, picking up ideas along the way."

The menu features a lot of typical Thai specialties along with inventive chef specials such as the Crying Tiger featuring grilled beef with mixed greens, sticky rice, and Jaew sauce; Duck Tamarind with mixed veggies and tamarind sauce, and Pla Rad Prik or whole fried sea bass with mixed veggies and a sweet chili sauce.

The online reviews have been stellar with many people commenting on the freshness and quality of the food as well as the service.

"We're happy to welcome Bangkok Station to Nyack's eclectic community of over 100 restaurants, shops, and service businesses," said Nyack Mayor Don Hammond. "We're especially pleased that, after nearly a century of providing a home to successful restaurant businesses, the location at 12 Park Street will continue to thrive as a gathering place and a destination for good, fresh food."

The restaurant is open daily from 12 to 9 p.m. For reservations or information call 845-358-9100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.