New Restaurant Opens In White Plains

Falafel lovers can gear up for a fix of their favorite with the opening of a new restaurant in Westchester specializing in the tasty chickpea delights.

The Falafel Place, owned by Tamara and Ehud Cafri, celebrated its grand opening in White Plains on Tuesday, May 11, with a big celebration that included the White Plains BID and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach for a ribbon-cutting.

The Cafris, who owned the popular Hummus Place on the Upper West Side for more than 15 years, decided to bring this authentic Middle Eastern (and kosher) food to Westchester by opening Falafel Place in Yonkers in January of 2020.

Now, diners can find falafel, shakshuka, babaganush, roasted eggplant, tzatziki, and more at the second location in White Plains at 204 Mamaroneck Ave.

The fast-casual spot has a few seats for indoor dining and options for outdoor seating.

Falafel Place has its Kosher Certification and is under Kosher supervision.

Their menu also offers vegan and gluten-free options.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Falafel Place to White Plains," said Roach during the opening. "What a great addition to the diversity of food offerings in our city! I look forward to adding them to my lunch rotation."

The restaurant is already making a mark on Yelp with several five-star reviews including:

"Outstanding falafel and hummus and health salad," said one.

While another Yelper added: "Had their eggplant sandwich the other day for lunch and it was also fantastic! So tasty and flavorful with delicious tahini and the pickles."

So if you're ready for a little Middle-Eastern, then head for the Fafalel Place.

