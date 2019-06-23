Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

More NYC Residents Turn To Parts Of Hudson Valley For Second Homes

Valerie Musson
The Village of Cold Spring in Putnam is one of the hotspots for second homes for New York City residents cited by The New York Times.
A new report shows that a higher number of New York City residents in search of second homes are turning to areas north of Manhattan within an hour's drive, including Westchester, Putnam, Fairfield and Rockland counties.

As opposed to destinations that are several hours away, opting for closer regions reduces commuting times while maintaining the cozy, suburban feel and “slice of the country” that has become so highly sought after when it comes to investing in a second home.

“Weekending” in the suburbs is definitely a trend that continues to grow in popularity, as many of the top-rated vacation spots can be reached with just a one- or two-hour commute.

Most of these areas are also very walkable and feature the traditional niceties of suburban living, including boutiques and farm-to-table restaurants.

“Brokers in less-dense suburbs like waterfront Greenwich, Conn., and walkable Katonah, N.Y., say they are getting calls from city buyers (and renters) interested in weekend houses within 90 minutes of Manhattan,” writes Brooke Lea Foster in the New York Times .

Families with children are also finding refuge in choosing vacation areas that can be reached with a shorter commute.

When time becomes prioritized over finances, city-dwellers are finding refuge in having the ability to escape, even just for one night at a time, to their miniature slice of the “countryside” in areas surrounding Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties.

“While most people have heard of the Hamptons and the Catskills,” writes Foster, “there are many towns that may be overlooked in a house hunt simply because they are lesser known.”

Click here to read The New York Times report.

