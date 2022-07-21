Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Biden Tests Positive, Has 'Mild Symptoms'
Lifestyle

Jackpot-Winning $18.9M LOTTO Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Vibrant Star Inc · Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli
Vibrant Star Inc · Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Did you buy it?

A jackpot-winning  $18,900,000 New York State Lottery LOTTO ticket was sold at a store in Westchester County.

The ticket was purchased in Yonkers on Wednesday, July 20 at Vibrant Star Inc.-Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli at 750 Yonkers Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 7, 17, 23, 29, 48, and 57 with the bonus number being 21.

Check those numbers. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.