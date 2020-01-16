Contact Us
Breaking News: Strong, Gusty Winds Will Be Followed By Big Drop In Temperatures, Storm With Accumulating Snow
Lifestyle

Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among Nation's Best By Food Network

Kathy Reakes
Mexicali Blue in Wappingers Falls.
Mexicali Blue in Wappingers Falls. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Get your Mexican taste buds warmed up and get ready to wait in line now that the Food Network has named a Hudson Valley restaurant one of the best in the country.

The hot spot -- Mexicali Blue in Wappingers Falls -- won its top rating for their mouthwatering short-rib burrito.

According to the Food Network, the award-winning wrap is made from house-butchered meat, with the ribs cooked in dark Negra Modelo beer with herbs and spices for up to eight hours.

Added to the meat mixture, is rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, a special coleslaw and a house-made hot sauce that offers a lasting, and unique treat for your palette.

The restaurant, which has a mainly take-out location in New Paltz, is known for dishing up Southwestern and Californian style cuisine that is based on everything, yes, everything is fresh and natural.

Other favorites include blue corn tortilla tacos and plenty of icy cold drinks to toss back to put out the fire.

Mexicali Blue is located at 1571 Route 9 across from Home Depot. For info, call 845-298-8226.

