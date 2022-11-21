Hudson Valley Native Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Suffering Serious Burns In Gas Fire

Funnyman Jay Leno is on the mend after undergoing surgery for serious burns to his face suffered in a gasoline fire.

The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host and New York native was released from a Los Angeles-area burn center on Monday, Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized with third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face, People reports.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the garage where Leno stores his multi-million dollar collection of cars and motorcycles, the outlet reports.

At the time, he was working on a steam engine underneath a car, according to the outlet.

Leno’s treatment reportedly included time inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which can speed up the healing time for burn injuries.

On Monday, the Grossman Burn Center shared a picture of Leno smiling next to several employees shortly after he was discharged.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” People quoted doctors as saying.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

A native of New Rochelle in Westchester County, Leno grew up in Andover, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Andover High School.

He later obtained a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy from Emerson College in Boston.

Following a successful career as a standup comic, Leno famously hosted The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on NBC from 1992 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2014.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.