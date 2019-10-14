Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Here's When It Will Get All Wet After Perfect Columbus Day Parade Weather
Lifestyle

Fall Foliage: Color Changes Reported In Hudson Valley, On Long Island

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Fall Foliage Report
Fall Foliage Report Photo Credit: ILoveNY.com

Autumn foliage and color changes have been reported in several Hudson Valley and Long Island areas.

Viewable on an interactive map from ILoveNY.com, the reports are obtained each Wednesday afternoon during the season based on volunteer field observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

So far, the reports say color changes have been observed in:

  • Adirondacks
  • Capital-Saratoga
  • Catskills
  • Chautauqua-Allegheny
  • Central New York
  • Thousand Islands-Seaway
  • Finger Lakes
  • Greater Niagara
  • Hudson Valley
  • Long Island
  • New York City

The Hudson Valley region is at the “midpoint of change” around Dutchess County and Orange County, the reports say. Rockland and Westchester County areas are a bit further behind with about 30 percent color change.

Look for peak foliage in the Forestburgh area of Sullivan County, with nearly complete color transition and bright shades of red, yellow, orange, wine, and peach.

At Belleayre Mountain in the Ulster County community of Highmount, foliage will be near-peak by the weekend with 85 percent change and bright orange, red, and yellow leaves. In Kingston, spotters project 25 percent color change for the weekend with increasing amounts of yellow, orange, red and burgundy leaves of average brilliance.

Long Island leaves are still relatively early in the changing process as well, with about 10 to 15 percent color change in Suffolk and Nassau County. Colors will range from muted reds and yellows to shades of tan and mahogany.

To view this week’s Fall Foliage report, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.