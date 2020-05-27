COVID-19: Here's How Many Say They'll Go To Sports, Concerts, Broadway If Open In September

Some previous attendees will not head to the ballpark, concerts, or Broadway shows if they reopen in September amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new poll.

The Siena College Research Institute and New York Times released a new poll that found many Americans are unwilling to engage in large social gatherings unless certain safeguards are put in place.

According to the poll, which was administered between Sunday, May 17, and Thursday, May 21, many expressed wariness of attending live events if they were to resume at or around Sept. 1.

The poll involved 796 voters, and it had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 points.

Of those polled, 39 percent of those polled who have attended a Broadway show in the past year said they would return to the theater on Sept. 1. Fifty-seven percent said they would return by year’s end, as many promoters eye reopening in 2021.

The poll found that 48 percent were “somewhat or very likely” to attend a sporting event come September, as many leagues begin opening up with intentions to initially play without fans in the stands.

Fifty-eight percent of people polled said that would be worried about others keeping social distance, and more than half were concerned about others not wearing masks while in attendance at the events.

The poll from the Siena College Research Institute and New York Times can be found here .

