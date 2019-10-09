Casting Call For Upcoming HBO Miniseries Being Produced In New York

Wanna be a star? Or at least work with a few really big stars?

Now's your chance to at least snag a "paid" role in an upcoming HBO miniseries filming in the area later this month.

The casting group, Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking background actors for the HBO series, "The Plot Against America," based on the book by renowned author Philp Roth by creator David Simon, the brains behind "The Wire," and "Treme."

Casting call for new HBO miniseries based on the Philip Roth book "The Plot Against America."

Currently, the group is seeking men and women, 18 years old and up to portray 1940’s types. Specifically seeking the following: working-class (firefighters, police officer) types, Jewish family types, farmhands, National Guard, and more.

Filming is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Sept. 26 in Hudson, Kingston, Albany, Coxsackie, Bloomville, etc areas. You do not have to be available for all days.

There will also be a local wardrobe fitting beforehand.

Since the project is set in the 1940s, all men must be comfortable receiving a 1940s hair cut. Male applicants with modern fades, dreads, braids, or a buzz cut won't be accepted. Women must have hair no longer than the top of the breast, and no modern highlights/ombre-type color.

If you think you fill the bill, email a clear and current photo -- selfies are okay -- your name, phone number, height, weight, clothing, and shoe size to locations@gwcnyc.com .

Be sure and write“HVFC UPSTATE FLYER” in the subject line of your email. If you are a member of SAG-AFTRA include your number.

This series is based on the book that centers on an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey, according to HBO.

John Turturro

The story follows the family as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation towards fascism, HBO said.

The production stars such heavyweights as Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, Morgan Spector, and others.

The six-part series is currently filming throughout New York.

