Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Poll Reveals How NY Voters Think Gov. Hochul Is Doing Months Into First Full Term
Lifestyle

Casting Call: Balding Men Needed For TV Show Filming In NYC

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Men with receding hairlines are being sought for roles in a show being filmed in New York City.
Men with receding hairlines are being sought for roles in a show being filmed in New York City. Photo Credit: Pixabay/OpenClipart-Vectors

Men with receding hairlines are being sought for roles in a show being filmed in New York City.

The casting calls say only that the roles are for men ages 30 to 50 in a historical docuseries that will air on a major streaming service.

Actors must be white with brown or dark blonde receding hair, although balding is best. A mustache is a plus, but not required. The gig pays about $500 a day.

Filming will be on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14 in New York City, with the possibility of filming for additional days. Click here to apply.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.