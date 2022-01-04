Brand-New US Stamp Honors NY Woman

The United States Postal Service has unveiled a brand-new stamp that honors a New York woman who was the first African American and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition.

The USPS announced late last month that the 45th stamp in its Black Heritage series will honor Edmonia Lewis.

Lewis was born in Greenbush in Rensselaer County, New York, and spent much of her career in Rome, Italy.

"As the public continues to discover the beautiful subtleties of Lewis’s work, scholars will further interpret her role in American art and the ways she explored, affirmed or de-emphasized her complex cultural identity to meet or expand the artistic expectations of her day," the USPS said.

The stamps will first be issued on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

