Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Nears 22 Percent; Here Are Counties Most Affected
Lifestyle

Brand-New US Stamp Honors NY Woman

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Edmonia Lewis stamp
Edmonia Lewis stamp Photo Credit: USPS

The United States Postal Service has unveiled a brand-new stamp that honors a New York woman who was the first African American and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition.

The USPS announced late last month that the 45th stamp in its Black Heritage series will honor Edmonia Lewis.

Lewis was born in Greenbush in Rensselaer County, New York, and spent much of her career in Rome, Italy. 

"As the public continues to discover the beautiful subtleties of Lewis’s work, scholars will further interpret her role in American art and the ways she explored, affirmed or de-emphasized her complex cultural identity to meet or expand the artistic expectations of her day," the USPS said.

The stamps will first be issued on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.