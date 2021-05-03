Area Eatery Makes Final Four For Best Burger In NY Competition

There's just a week to go until a Hudson Valley burger joint will know whether it's No. 1 in the state after being named to the "Final Four" in a statewide competition.

Orange County staple Ben's Fresh, located in Port Jervis, has beat out hundreds of other restaurants to make it to the Top 10, and now one of the four finalists in the New York Beef Council's annual "Best New York Burger" contest.

Ben's, which was nominated for its Benny's Burger, shows off the restaurant's famous burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and super-secret Benny sauce.

Ben's Fresh has been nominated as one of the top four burgers in the state. Yelp

In the next round, Ben's will meet up with the other three restaurants on Monday, May 10 at Onondaga Community College for a final cookoff.

Bobby Geraghty, general manager, and head chef of Ben's, said it was "exciting," to be nominated and then to place in the Top 4 on their first time being nominated.

He says the key to their great burgers is the beef which is a special blend that is curated just for Ben's and delivered two times a week.

Of course, he adds, Benny's super-secret burger sauce is also the key to winning.

We will keep you posted on who wins next week.

Ben's is located at 33 E Main St., Port Jervis.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.