AJ's Kitchen A Popular Spot For Sandwiches, Salads In Pearl River

Are you on the hunt for a new lunch spot offering a variety of fresh and healthy options? Look no further than AJ’s Kitchen, newly opened at 17 N. Main Street in Pearl River.

AJ’s chefs have dedicated themselves to crafting one-of-a-kind meals using only the freshest ingredients. The eatery is the first one of its kind in Rockland County to provide fresh, healthy meals to guests through delivery as well as takeout.

“We are the only spot in Rockland County where you can sit at a table or counter or call your order in for delivery to a Culinary Institute of America Chef and have your meal made from scratch with fresh, local ingredients…Think of AJ as your personal chef, but with no hassle and no mess in your kitchen!” reads the restaurant’s website.

Described as “culinary old-school,” AJ’s Kitchen’s signature menu includes classic appetizers, countless salad options with homemade dressing, fresh sandwiches and more. Heartier entrees include savory indulgences like shepherd’s pie, homemade mac n’ cheese with bacon and peas, roast beef, grilled salmon, chicken alfredo and more. The eatery also features an extensive beer and wine list.

Though it doesn’t have many reviews just yet, the caliber of food served at AJ’s new Pearl River location has earned it an impressive 4.5 stars on Yelp.

“I have been a customer for a couple of years. It's always great flavorful food, customer service is amazing, love their new location!…love that they will customize anything for you as well! VERY affordable. Great staff! Come check it out!” wrote Tanya L. in an April 24 Yelp review .

AJ’s Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the website .

