Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Jumps From Bridge In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Lifestyle

$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold At NY Service Station

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park
1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Long Island service station.

The second-prize winning ticket was sold at Deer Hills Service LLC, located at 1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park, New York Lottery announced on Monday, June 13.

Another second-prize winning ticket was sold in Illinois, NY Lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.