$1,000,000 NY Lottery Prize: Man Wins On Scratch-Off Ticket

A Connecticut man is surely glad that he made a trip to New York after winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought there.

New Haven County resident Jeffrey Duval of Branford claimed the massive prize after purchasing a Multiplier Money ticket in Saratoga County, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, March 28.

The prize-winning ticket was bought at the Cumberland Farms located at 527 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.

After the required withholdings, Duval received his prize as a lump sum payment of $546,840.

Now that Duval has won, there are still two top prizes left on the Multiplier Money ticket game, lottery officials said.

For anyone wondering where their hard-earned money goes when they purchase lottery tickets, officials revealed that Saratoga County school districts received more than $36.8 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds out of the more than $4.5 billion in total sales generated during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

