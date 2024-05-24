The incident occurred in Rockland County early Friday, May 24, at the Monsey Service Center on Main Street in Monsey.

According to Lauren Pepper, the manager of the center and daughter of the owner, Joe Kurek, another flag was stolen on Friday, May 17.

They quickly replaced the stolen flag with a new one that was defaced sometime in the overnight hours of Thursday, May 23, into Friday, May 24, said Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

Franklin said the flag was defaced with spray paint, but the damage does not depict any discernible scrawling or drawings.

Pepper and her father believe they know who is responsible for the vandalism, naming a local group.

"Hate does not win here," Pepper said.

She said they would continue putting up new flags if vandalism continued.

The incident is under investigation at this time by the Ramapo Police Investigations Division.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

