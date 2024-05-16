Hudson Valley Resident Martha Stewart Reportedly Buys $12M Condo: Here's Where

Stewart has landed on a $12.3 million Manhattan apartment inside the esteemed Belnord building on West 86th Street, Mansion Global reported.

The 82-year-old Stewart bought the six-bedroom condo with her daughter, Alexis, the report said.

According to the real estate outlet, the more than 100-year-old building containing Stewart's residence is the filming location for "Only Murders in the Building," a popular Hulu series starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez.

Stewart is a longtime resident of the Northern Westchester County hamlet of Katonah who has also previously had homes in Westport, Connecticut, and on Long Island, in East Hampton.

The 4,600-square-foot residence includes an expansive great room with plenty of living, dining, and entertaining space, as well as a formal foyer, an open-layout kitchen, and a primary suite overlooking a terrace with a large walk-in closet and a spa-like main bedroom complete with heated floors, the outlet added.

Stewart, who rose to fame as a globally known businesswoman and television personality, is known for her media empire which includes cookbooks, her magazine, "Martha Stewart Living," and numerous television shows, including "Martha Gardens," "Martha Cooks," and "Martha Holidays."

She is also a mother and grandmother.

