Hudson Valley Estate Listed For $1.59M Includes Converted Church, Stained Glass Windows

Located in Ulster County in Saugerties, the one-acre, 10,000-square-foot estate is owned by renowned Woodstock artist Justin Love.

Known as Loveland Studios, the property is for sale for $1.59 million and includes a live/work-converted church, a farmhouse, a two-car garage, and a saltwater pool, according to Zillow.

Zillow said the transformed church features cathedral ceilings with the original stained glass windows from 1897 that flood the rooms with natural light that is perfect for sun lovers or artists.

The church has a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. Beyond the church, there is an income-producing farmhouse that is ideal for visiting friends or family or as a rental.

In all, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the property.

The saltwater pool is also an added plus and is surrounded by gardens that offer privacy, Zillow added.

The estate is located near both Woodstock and Saugerties which are known for their artistic communities, gourmet dining, and eclectic shops, Zillow said.

The property is located at 4 Churchland Road.

To view the property online, visit Zillow here. It is listed by Coldwell Banker Village Green.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.