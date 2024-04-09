Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Sex With Child Under 13

Orange County resident Eduardo Martinez-Rojas, age 30, of Highland Mills, a hamlet of Woodbury, was sentenced on Monday, April 8 to 15 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Martinez-Rojas, who will also be registered as a sexual offender, admitted that he engaged in two or more acts of sexual intercourse, oral sex, and anal sex with a child under the age of 13, Hoovler said.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation and the arrest of Martinez-Rojas.

“The acts perpetrated by this defendant against a child are truly unimaginable,” said Hoovler. “Cases like this one are challenging for both the law enforcement agencies tasked with the investigation and the members of my staff who prosecute the cases. But no one bears the burden for the defendant’s conduct like the blameless victim. The only appropriate response to such admitted conduct is the significant prison sentence imposed.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.