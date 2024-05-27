Here's Timing For Line Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind, Flooding Downpours, Lightning, Hail

The time frame for storm activity is Monday afternoon, May 27, into Monday evening.

The system is expected to move from west to east before clearing out.

The storm system will be packed with drenching downpours that could cause flooding, damaging wind gusts that could lead to power outages, frequent thunder and lightning, and possible hail.

It will be cloudy throughout Memorial Day on Monday, with dense fog in spots along with scattered showers in the morning.

The high temperature will be in the low 70s, but there will be high humidity.

"In the zone of greatest risk, there is enough spin in the atmosphere such that a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said . "In addition to this threat, strong winds, downpours, and dangerous lightning can slow travel and impact outdoor events and gatherings."

Generally, according to the National Weather Service, about an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts.

After the system moves out, skies will become clear, leading to a mainly sunny and comfortable day on Tuesday, May 28. The temperature will hit the 80-degree mark, but there will be less humidity.

On Wednesday, May 29, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Clouds will become mostly cloudy Wednesday evening, and there could be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, with the high temperature in the low 70s both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.