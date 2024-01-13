Overcast and Breezy 54°

22-Year-Old Who Fired Into Spring Valley Home, Injuring Woman Sentenced To Prison

A 22-year-old man who shot a woman through the window of her Hudson Valley home will spend years in prison.

The bullet hole left by Kevin Castillo after he fired into the victim's Spring Valley home, injuring the woman, in March 2023.

 Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney
Rockland County resident Kevin Castillo, of the village of Spring Valley, was sentenced to 7 ½ years behind bars on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to prosecutors, it was a little after 3 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 when Castillo climbed a fire escape ladder at the victim’s Spring Valley home.

When the woman went to open a window to tell him to leave, he opened fire with a handgun, striking her in the arm. Castillo then fled the property.

Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department found the victim lying in the home’s entryway bleeding.

She was taken to Westchester Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet, which had been embedded in her arm.

Police located Castillo an hour and a half later and arrested him without incident.

A jury later convicted him of first-degree assault, a felony.

“The defendant in this case recklessly fired a handgun into a room without any regard for the victim, who underwent emergency surgery for her injuries,” said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

“I commend the law enforcement agencies involved for their thorough investigation and quickly apprehending the defendant. The defendant will now be held accountable for his actions.”

In addition to his prison time, Castillo must complete five years of parole. 

