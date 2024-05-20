Gilgo Beach Murders: Medical Examiner At Suspect Rex Heuermann's NY Home Amid Renewed Search

Multiple New York State Police vehicles were seen outside Heuermann’s Long Island residence, located in Massapequa Park, throughout the day, video that was taken by NewsNation reporter Laura Ingle and posted on X shows.

A team from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office was also at the residence, and white tents could be seen setup outside.

It was not immediately what, if anything, investigators recovered. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the lead agency on the case, declined comment to Daily Voice.

“As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task force is continuing,” they said. “We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing.”

Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect with an office in Manhattan, was arrested in July 2023 on murder charges in the deaths of three Gilgo Beach victims: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello.

In January 2024, Suffolk County prosecutors formally charged him with murdering a fourth victim, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

She disappeared in July 2007 while working as a sex worker and her remains were discovered along a grassy area of the South Shore in 2010 near those of Barthelemy, Waterman, and Costello.

Investigators said all four were killed between July 2007 and September 2010 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

