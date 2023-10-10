First Snowfall Of Season Falls In NY - Here's Where

It happened in the Adirondack Mountains in the town of Wilmington, New York, located about 35 miles southwest of Plattsburgh.

"We saw our first snowfall this morning!" read a social media post by Whiteface Mountain on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Photos of the event showed a dusting of snow.

Some areas, especially farthest north, and west, saw scattered showers overnight into Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, but there have been no new reports of snow.

It will be partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 miles per hour at times.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12 will be mainly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s on both days.

Friday, Oct. 13 will start off with partly sunny skies before clouds increase during the day. The high temperature will be in the low 60s. There is a slight chance of spotty showers overnight.

It will be raw with rain at times on Saturday, Oct. 14, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will only be in the mid-50s.

There will be more rain on Sunday, Oct. 15. It will be breezy and brisk with the high temperature only reaching the low 50s.

