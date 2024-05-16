FedEx Sued After Former Hudson Valley Driver Raped, Assaulted Teens

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, May 6, alleges that FedEx and the Dutchess County Parcel Service were negligent in the rape of a teen girl by Poughkeepsie resident Joshua J. Ginyard.

This new suit comes less than four months after Ginyard, age 33, was released from prison on parole concerning the 2021 incident.

In August 2021, Ginyard, who then worked as a delivery driver for FedEx and the Dutchess Parcel Service, Inc., came upon the suit’s complainant (who was a 16-year-old at the time) and two other minors at Elm Drive Elementary School in Millbrook.

Ginyard allegedly lured the trio to his delivery truck with marijuana.

Once inside, the complaint claims he turned off the truck’s GPS monitoring system and camera and brought the children to an abandoned property, which Daily Voice previously reported was in the town of Washington.

There, he provided the kids with weed and forced the complainant to have sex with him in front of her younger sister before allowing them to return to their neighborhood, the lawsuit alleges.

Ginyard was arrested in 2021. In 2023, he was convicted of three counts of criminal sexual act and sentenced to a year and a half in prison before being released on parole in January 2024.

The suit — aimed at FedEx, Dutchess Parcel Service, Inc., and Ginyard himself — claims that Ginyard’s crimes were facilitated by FedEx and the parcel service in his negligent hiring and lack of supervision.

For example, it alleges that FedEx failed to respond when Ginyard turned off the GPS systems to ascertain whether the truck was being misused.

Following Ginyard's arrest, FedEx released a statement that the man was no longer employed with the company.

“Our client has suffered the most horrific violation a child can experience at the hands of a predator. We brought this lawsuit to pursue a modicum of justice for a young girl who was forced to have sexual intercourse in front of her younger sister,” the complainant’s attorney, Kathryn C. Collins of Feldman, Kleidman, Collins & Sappe LLP, said.

“[She] will now have to relive these horrors through testifying at both a deposition and trial, which will only increase the damage already caused. However, that is our system of justice. We will continue to advocate for her with the hope that she can have some closure and move beyond these tragedies of her childhood.”

Her legal team is seeking compensation for severe pain, suffering, and psychological injury, as well as hospital and therapy expenses.

As of publication, FedEx has not responded to Daily Voice's request for comment.

