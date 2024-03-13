Family Dollar, Dollar Tree To Close 1,000 Stores

Family Dollar will shut down 600 stores in 2024 and 370 stores over the next several years as store leases expire.

Dollar Tree will close 30 locations as leases expire.

The company made the announcement Wednesday morning, March 13.

Family Dollar has around 8,000 US locations and Dollar Tree has

The company said it initiated a review of its stores in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It involved "identifying stores for closure, relocation, or re-bannering based on an evaluation of current market conditions and individual store performance, among other factors."

