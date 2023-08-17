Estranged Wife Sues Former Montebello Podiatrist, Sister For Alleged Murder-For-Hire Scheme

Rockland County resident Ira Bernstein, age 49, of Montebello, and Northern Westchester resident Jaclyn Goldberg, age 40, of Bedford, are being sued by Susan Bernstein, as they face criminal charges in the alleged plot.

This is the alleged second such plot the podiatrist has undertaken to kill his wife Susan Bernstein, of Sloatsburg, who filed the lawsuit on Thursday, July 27 in the New York State Supreme Court.

Ira Bernstein spent almost five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to kill his wife with his former girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, age 43, of Airmont, in 2015.

During that attempt, Ira Bernstein pleaded guilty to plotting to hire a hitman for $100,000 to run over Susan Bernstein.

In the latest criminal charges, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office says Ira Bernstein allegedly conspired to hire a Haverstraw landscaper to kill his wife and then worked with his sister, who is also an attorney, to destroy a tape that outlined the plans with the landscaper.

Susan Bernstein, who is divorcing Ira Bernstein, echoes the State Attorney's case, as well as asks for an undisclosed amount of money.

In the State Attorney's case, Ira Bernstein is charged with:

Criminal solicitation in the second degree,

Criminal solicitation in the fourth degree,

Tampering with physical evidence,

Conspiracy in the fifth degree.

In that case, Ira Bernstein and Goldberg, who are both free without bail, are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 29.

In the civil case, no dates have been scheduled for a hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

