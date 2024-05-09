Drew Barrymore Lists NY Converted Barn Estate With 7 Beds, 6 Baths For $8.4M

The “E.T.” and “Scream” star listed her Long Island abode in the village of Sagaponack, converted from a barn that was originally built in 1920, for just under $8.5 million.

Situated on 1.7 acres less than a mile from the beach, the charming home boasts nearly 7,000 square feet of living space that includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

“This exceptional compound is in a premiere A+ location among the wide open scenic fields and beaches of iconic Sagaponack,” reads the listing from Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 49-year-old Barrymore stands to make a handsome profit, having purchased the estate for $5.5 million in 2019, Daily Mail reports.

Inside, the new buyer will find a sunlit living room featuring original wood beams on the ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace, along with a farmhouse style kitchen with butcher block countertops.

Outside on the “park-like grounds” awaits a separate guest house, swimming pool, bocce ball court, and a large rooftop deck.

“The stunning art of the landscape continuously enchants with specimen trees and flowering gardens across meandering rolling lawns,” reads the listing. “The open western sky presents magnificent direct evening sunsets.”

New buyers can also expect an annual tax bill of $13,000.

Barrymore shot to fame as a child actress playing Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 blockbuster hit “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” She has since appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, including “The Wedding Singer, “Never Been Kissed,” and “50 First Dates.”

Since 2020, she has hosted her own nationally syndicated daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” with co-host Ross Mathews.

Click here to view the complete listing from Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.