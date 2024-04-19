Closures, Lane Reductions Scheduled For This Hudson Valley Parkway

Starting on Sunday, April 21, and lasting through Thursday, April 25, Westchester County’s Hutchinson River Parkway will be subject to lane reductions and ramp closures, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

The closures, which will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day for construction work, will affect the following areas:

Heading northbound, the parkway will be reduced to one lane between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale) and Exit 14 (North Street in Harrison)

The northbound ramp to and from Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) will be closed

Drivers should expect delays, NYSDOT said. Detours will be posted.

Additionally, traffic officials reminded travelers that the fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

