Ramapo Daily Voice
Restaurant Announces Closure After 31-Year Run In Area

Catherine's Restaurant, located at 53 West Main St. in Goshen

A Hudson Valley farm-to-table restaurant has closed after 31 years in business.

The owner of Catherine's Restaurant said in an announcement on Thursday, July 21, that the Orange County eatery has permanently closed.

The restaurant was located at 153 West Main St. in Goshen.

Chef Stephen Serkes opened Catherine's Restaurant in 1991, offering a seasonal menu and a variety of dishes using locally-sourced ingredients.

"This is a very difficult announcement for us," the farewell message to customers reads. "For 31 years, we have proudly served the community and have formed friendships that will last a lifetime. There are so many fond memories and stories (some pretty crazy) that we could easily write a book with all of them! We have shared laughter and tears, grief and loss, with our customers and staff over the years. Thank you to everyone that has supported us through the great times and challenging times as well."

