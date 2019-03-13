Recall Issued For Pork Sausage Products

More than 2,000 pounds of a ready-to-eat pork banger sausage product have been recalled due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week.

North Country Smokehouse, based out of New Hampshire, announced that it is recalling 2,601 pounds of sausage products that has a gluten-free claim on the label, though there is wheat in the item listed on the ingredients label.

The recalled products were produced on Feb. 13 and include 12-ounce vacuum sealed packages that contain four pieces of “North Country Smokehouse Natural Irish Brand Banger Sausage,” with a “use by date” of April 15 on the package. The products subject to recall have an establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations nationwide, according to FSIS.

The problem was first discovered on Monday, March 11, when North Country Smokehouse notified FSIS of a consumer complaint. The recall has been classified as “class II,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the pork products. Anyone who is concerned about a potential illness has been advised to contact a healthcare official.

According to FSIS, investigators “are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.