Popular Pizzeria Dating Back To The 1930s Closing In Hudson Valley

A popular pizzeria that has been slinging pies since 1937 when Tony Saccoman introduced pizza to the area is closing its doors.

Ulster County staple Tony's Pizzeria, located in Kingston, will close on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the end of the night, according to the current owners, Nealey Farrell and her husband, Dylan Kennedy.

The couple, who purchased Tony's 10 years ago, said on Facebook that after finding a buyer for the property, they decided it was time to go.

"It was not an easy decision for us to make but in retrospect, it’s quite simple because now, for many reasons it’s what is best for our family," they wrote on Facebook. "We are sad, our three children are also sad. We all love Tony’s. We love you guys. We never could have survived a decade in business without you."

The couple purchased the restaurant in January 2010, after it had been sitting vacant for almost four years. After a hard time getting funding, they finally opened their doors on Friday the 13th, which turned out to be a good luck omen, they said.

"We had ordered some chicken wings and a couple of kegs of beer (who remembers Beck’s on tap) and after 6 years of being shut down, we turned the Tony’s Pizzeria neon back on."

And, people came.

Since that time they have been flipping pizza and cooking wings, along with plenty of beer.

"We always think of Tony’s as something that belongs to Kingston (to all of you) and like those before us we were just putting in our time as the caretakers," the couple said. "We hope the new owners realize what they are acquiring and honor the tradition of Tony’s as a place to gather, eat, drink and be merry!"

They went on to thank all of their customers for making their time at Tony's "something good."

No word yet if the new owners will keep Tony's name and continue making pizza.

We will keep you posted.

