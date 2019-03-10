Contact Us
Business

New Scanning Technology Will Be Tested At Sam’s Club Stores

Valerie Musson
Sam's Club testing new scanning technology
Sam's Club testing new scanning technology Photo Credit: Pixabay

A newly developed form of scanning technology will soon be tested at Sam’s Club retail stores - and the technology could drastically reduce the need for barcode scanning for club members.

The bulk retailer filed a patent for the technology, which is anticipated to optimize the Scan & Go service. Sam’s Club members will now have the ability to scan products by holding their smartphone anywhere over the product rather than have to find and scan the tiny barcode.

The news was announced this week by Eddie Garcia, Vice President of product and member experience, in a blog post on the Sam’s Club website.

The technology is expected to be tested this spring at the Dallas-based Sam’s Club Now, a smaller warehouse club that opened last October for technology-testing purposes. The technology can be accessed using the Sam’s Club Now app.

“Since launching our Scan & Go two years ago, we’ve seen its popularity continue to increase. With the upcoming test, we’ll enhance the experience with the launch of a technology using computer vision and machine learning,” Garcia said. “Rather than having to locate the barcode and scan it just right, the camera in the app will identify the product with a simple hover and add it to the member’s shopping list.”

For more information, click here .

