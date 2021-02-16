Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 1.3 Million Vehicles

More than a million Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been recalled due to problems with their eCall feature, which alerts emergency services of an accident and relays a vehicle's location to them.

The company announced that the recall impacts 1,292,258 cars in the United States that could possibly send the wrong location in the event of an emergency.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mercedes "determined that a safety risk cannot be ruled out.” A glitch in the software might "fail to communicate" the right car's location to first responders if the power supply drops during a crash, causing a delay for a potential rescue.

Because the problem is software-related, the fix can usually be done "over the air" - via a wireless download using the car's existing mobile data connection.

The recall covers vehicles sold from model years 2016 to 2021 and includes CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mercedes said the formal recall will begin in April, with owners having to visit dealerships to have the issue fixed.

The company said, “it was unaware of any instances of material damages or personal injuries that have resulted from the issue.”

Mercedes added that “a temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect.” However, “other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational.”

