Jazz Club/Performance Space To Open In Hudson Valley

A new jazz club is set to open in Northern Westchester in the spring.

Jazz on Main Inc. announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9, that construction is underway for the business, which will open in downtown Mount Kisco.

The performance space will have 60 seats, and host musical performances, stand-up comedians, poetry readings, magic shows, and more, representatives said.

Mediterranean cuisine will also be offered at the location.

The business will be located a short walk from the Metro-North train station, representatives said.

The proprietor at Jazz on Main, Shaul Dover, is also the owner of Sweatshop Studios, a recording studio in Katonah.

