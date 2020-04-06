Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: If You Went To A Protest, Get A Free Test, Cuomo Tells NYers
Business

COVID-19: Popular Rockland Restaurant Announces Temporary Closure

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Oscar's Italian Restaurant in Blauvelt is closing.
Oscar's Italian Restaurant in Blauvelt is closing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A longtime favorite Italian restaurant known for its handmade pasta and upscale food has decided to close its doors, at least temporarily.

Rockland County's Oscar's Italian Restaurant, located in Blauvelt, owned by chef Oscar Romano since 2012, will close its doors immediately due to financial stresses from being closed during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Unfortunately, current conditions have made it unrealistic to cover all the expenses necessary to remain open," Romano said.

The chef said he would be reassessing his options and hopes to return in the future.

During the pandemic, the restaurant raised money to help feed frontline workers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.