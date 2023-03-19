Contact Us
Company Issues Recall For Frozen Fruit Products Due To Hepatitis Outbreak

Joe Lombardi
A look at one of the frozen organic strawberry products sold at Costco and Aldi.
A company has issued a recall for various frozen food products sold at Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and other businesses due to a hepatitis outbreak.

Scenic Fruit Company said it is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold at Costco and Aldi, and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund, the FDA said.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

For a rundown of products subject to the recall, including labels, check the FDA announcement by clicking here.

The lot codes and best-by dates are found on the back of each bag.

All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale, according to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.

