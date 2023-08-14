Alexander Hamilton Family Estate In Sloatsburg Sells For $11M, Set To Become Luxury Spa

The company offers retreats in Malibu, California; Vail, Colorado; and Italy. The 200-acre estate, located in Rockland County in Sloatsburg, will be the company's first foray on the East Coast.

“We wanted to respect and satisfy the ongoing demand from our East Coast guests to open a property closer to them," said Alex Glasscock, founder and CEO of The Ranch. "Given its idyllic location, we also hope it becomes the perfect destination for corporate groups looking to integrate a more health-minded approach to their offsite retreats, meetings, and incentive travel programs.”

The core elements of The Ranch program include hiking, fitness classes, yoga, deep tissue massage, and a plant-based diet.

Glasscock said The Ranch Hudson Valley is due to open in March 2024 and will offer 3-day and 4-day wellness programs of varying intensities.

As in Malibu, the menu will consist of a nutrient-dense, plant-based diet, with much of the ingredients to be harvested from the onsite organic garden or supplied by local, organic farms.

The 40,000-plus square foot estate with 52 rooms is steeped in history. Known as the Table Rock Estate, it was built in 1902 by JP Morgan for his daughter as a wedding gift when she married the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton.

Local, family-owned Treestone Architecture and Construction, who built the nearby Valley Rock Inn, has been hired to restore and preserve the property’s architectural features, the company said.

Details about prices are not yet available.

The sale was handled locally by Rand Commercial Real Estate.

For more information on The Ranch Hudson Valley, visit theranchmalibu.com/health-fitness-programs/the-ranch-hudson-valley/.

