4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York, Northeast

The US Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred at 10:23 a.m. measured a 4.8 on the Richter scale, and had a depth of 0.62 miles. It reportedly originated in Hunterdon County, New Jersey in the borough of Lebanon, about 60 miles west of midtown Manhattan.

It shook buildings across New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and was even felt as far away as Boston, and Philadelphia, as far south as Washington, DC, and as far north as Maine, lasting for as long as 30 seconds in areas closest to the epicenter.

There have been no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.

A 4.8 measurement on the Richter scale, unusually strong for the East Coast, is classified as a "light" earthquake with "Noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises. Felt by most people in the affected area.

"Slightly felt outside. Generally causes zero to minimal damage. Moderate to significant damage is very unlikely. Some objects may fall off shelves or be knocked over."

The Richter scale runs from a 1.0 magnitude (micro) to 9.9 (extreme).

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in 2011 whose epicenter was in Virginia led to the evacuation of office buildings in Manhattan.

Friday's quake was the strongest in the tristate area in over 100 years, and the strongest in New Jersey since thec1700s.

