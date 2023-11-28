24-Year-Old Stabs Brother-In-Law At Hillcrest Party In Front Of Police, Cops Say

The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo on Sunday, Nov. 26 on Bonnie Court.

According to Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins of the Ramapo Police, officers were attempting to get a large birthday party that was still going from the night before under control with multiple intoxicated attendees when a fight broke out between brother-in-laws.

Higgins said before police arrived, a fight took place and Jhonn A. Calderon-Gonzalez, of Hillcrest, was thrown out of the party.

While officers were on scene, Calderon-Gonzalez kicked in the front door, pulled a knife, and held it to his brother-in-law's neck while threatening to stab him, Higgins said.

The victim attempted to gain control of the knife and was then stabbed in the upper chest, below his right shoulder by the suspect.

"A responding officer witnessed the stabbing, deployed his taser, and was able to gain control of the suspect and placed him under arrest," Higgins said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and was transported to Nyack Hospital.

It was later determined that during the initial altercation, Calderon-Gonzalez also punched a 12-year-old girl in the face causing physical injuries, police said.

Rockland County Sheriff’s Patrol and New York State Police responded and assisted at the scene.

Ramapo Detectives responded and continued the investigation as Rockland County Sheriffs/ BCI Unit responded and processed the scene.

The Village of New Hempstead Building and Zoning Inspectors were also notified due to suspected illegal multi-dwelling occupancy at the location, Higgins said.

Calderon-Gonzalez is awaiting arraignment at New Hempstead Court.

He was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Burglary

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal mischief

Menacing

Endangering the welfare of a child.

