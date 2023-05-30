New Update: Pair Of 25-Year-Olds Now Confirmed Shot At Apartment Complex In Spring Valley

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 p.m., Saturday, May 28 in the area of 17 Slinn Ave., in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Police responded to the area after receiving multiple calls regarding shots fired, the department said.

When patrol units arrived, they immediately discovered a man with gunshot wounds and started rendering first aid. A short time later another victim was located also suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

"Both men are Spring Valley residents who were transported to local hospitals via ambulance to be treated for their injuries," the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or they can send an email to tips@villagespringvalley.org.

