Video, Blood Evidence Helps Nab Residential Burglary Suspect In Philipstown: Police

New Jersey resident Steven Moye of Haledon, age 23, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14 in connection to a residential burglary in the Putnam County town of Philipstown, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Moye's arrest stemmed from an incident on Thursday, Aug. 3 around midnight, when deputies responded to a residence on Route 9D for a reported burglary.

The tenant at the residence told arriving deputies that a sliding glass door had been broken and that items were taken from the inside of the home, authorities said.

Investigators soon began looking at surveillance camera footage and blood and fingerprint evidence. The Sheriff's Office also asked neighboring law enforcement agencies for help in identifying the suspect, who was shown in the surveillance footage.

Eventually, the Sheriff's Office was contacted by the MTA Police, who had dealt with the same suspect earlier in the evening on Aug. 3. After this, investigators gathered more DNA evidence and issued a warrant for Moye's arrest.

On Dec. 14, investigators learned that Moye was scheduled to appear in White Plains City Court in Westchester County on an unrelated matter and was taken into custody without incident. He was later arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond until his next hearing date, authorities said.

Moye's exact charges were not released.

