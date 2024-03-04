Vehicle Rollover Briefly Shuts Down Road In Carmel

The crash happened in Putnam County on Monday, March 4 at around 9:30 a.m., when a vehicle flipped on its side on Kennicut Hill Road in Carmel near Country Lane, according to Carmel Police.

The incident left the road closed until just before 10:10 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported in the one-car crash, the exact cause of which was not released. However, the department advised residents to "please drive carefully," in a social media post on Monday.

