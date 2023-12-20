Update: 17-Year-Old Putnam County Boy Killed In Crash Left 'Indelible Mark,' Family Says

Putnam County resident Vladislav “Vlad” Saban was killed in a crash in Cortlandt on Friday, Dec. 15 at the age of 17 when he lost control of the 2012 Toyota Prius he had been driving south on Albany Post Road (Route 9) and hit a utility pole and a tree, according to New York State Police.

The passenger in the car, 16-year-old Theresa Timmons, was critically injured and taken to Westchester Medical Center following the crash. Both Saban and Timmons had been students at Haldane High School in Cold Spring.

Now, in the days since Saban's death, his family and friends are remembering him for the "indelible mark" he left on those in his life, according to his obituary.

"Vlad was known for his lively sense of humor and generosity to all," his obituary read.

Born in 2006 in Cleveland, Ohio, Saban always loved the company of his family and friends and grew up speaking both Ukrainian and English. He often went on summer trips to Ukraine with his family and he had been a member of St. Andrews Ukrainian Catholic Church in the Orange County hamlet of Campbell Hall, where he served as an altar boy.

He is survived by his parents, Liliya Shylivska and Sergiy Saban; his aunt Tetyana and her husband, Oleh Shevchyk; and his cousins, Vitaliy and Maksum. He is also remembered by his grandparents and extended family in Ukraine, according to his obituary.

"May his memory serve as a guiding light, reminding us to pursue our dreams fearlessly, just as he did. Rest in peace, dear Vladislav," his obituary read.

To help Saban's family with funeral costs, a GoFundMe page was started by their friend, Tara Flagler. Since it was created on Monday, Dec. 18, the fundraiser has already raised nearly $22,000, surpassing its original goal of $20,000.

Those wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

The crash that killed Saban and injured Timmons is still under investigation by authorities. Updates regarding Timmons's current condition have not yet been released by police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Investigator Melendez at (914) 769-2600.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.